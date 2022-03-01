PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Pecatonica Indians were thrilled to be playing a 1A Sectional semifinal game on their home court Tuesday evening. A large, boisterous crowd turned out to watch the Indians play small, but might Scales Mound.



Scales Mound is ranked second in the state in 1A, but the Indians gave the Hornets all they could handle before losing 6-57. Bo Seaton led Pecatonica with 19 points.



Scales Mound will next play in the Sectional Championship game Friday night in Pecatonica against either South Beloit or Sterling Newman. Those two teams will meet Wednesday night. For highlights click on the media player.



Pecatonica ends one of the best seasons in school history with a record of 27-8.