PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second time this season Pecatonica and Scales Mound, two of the top 1A basketball teams in Northwest Illinois, met up Monday evening. They faced each other in the consolation game of the Pecatonica MLK Tournament.



Scales Mound came away with the win 61-54. The Hornets led by two at halftime. The game remained tight until the final two minutes when the Hornets built a slight cushion and held on when Pecatonica failed to convert a pair of three-point shots.



Charlie Wiegel led Scales Mound with 19 points. Thomas Hereau added 15 and Max Wienen ten.

Briaun Green and Cooper Hoffman each scored ten for Pecatonica and Mason Peterson added nine.



Pecatonica defeated Scales Mound 81-76 in their first meeting this season on December 8. Will there be a rubber match in the postseason tournament?



For highlights of this game watch the media player above.