SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a lot of hype coming into Saturday’s game between South Beloit (12-1) and Scales Mound (11-0). The SoBos are having a tremendous season, but it was not enough Saturday as they fell 57-47.

South Beloit falls to (12-2), Scales Mound (12-0) remains perfect.

For highlights click on the media player.