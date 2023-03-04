LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second straight year the Scales Mound Hornets are headed to the NIU Super-Sectional. They defeated Fulton Friday night 50-46 at the 1A Eastland High School Sectional.



The Hornets are returning to NIU with an entirely new starting five this season. Their record is 31-5. Monday night they’ll face Chicago Marshall in a rematch of last year’s Super-Sectional that was won by Scales Mound 55-34.



