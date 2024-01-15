PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scales Mound rallied to defeat Rockford Christian Monday morning in one of the most anticipated matchups of the Pecatonica MLK Tournament. The Hornets defeated the Royal Lions 55-49.

Rockford Christian beat the Hornets downcourt for several fastbreak baskets in the first half to build up a 33-27 halftime lead. Junior Guard Christian Cummings had 15 points at the break, but the Hornets tightened the defense both in the halfcourt game and by denying those fastbreak points in the second half.

The Royal Lions struggled shooting from the perimeter in the second half, although most of their shots were contested.

Cummings finished the game with 22 points for the Royal Lions. He was their only player in double figures. Scales Mound was led by All-State senior guard Thomas Hereau and his 24 points. Senior point guard Evan Cogan added 11.

Scales Mound improves its record to 14-4. The Hornets advance to the MLK championship game Monday night against host Pecatonica. Rockford Christian’s record with this loss is 11-3.

