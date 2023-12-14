SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the best high school basketball games of last season involving Stateline teams happened at the 1A Eastland Sectional Tournament. Scales Mound edged South Beloit in double overtime. Scales Mound went on to finish second in the state tournament.

South Beloit got a rematch with Scales Mound Thursday night in South Beloit. The stakes weren’t nearly as high for this regular season game, but it was a good matchup. Scales Mound came in with a record of 9-1 and ranked fifth in the state. South Beloit came in with a record of 7-1.

Sacles Mound once again emerged with the win 55-51. The Hornets had trailed by seven points at halftime. They narrowed the margin to one 40-39 after three quarters, and then they got a couple clutch three-pointers from All-State guard Thomas Hereau and a steal and a layin by Kaden Duerr in the fourth quarter to gain the upper hand.

Center Ross Robertson led South Beloit with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He had 37 points and 24 rebounds in that sectional tournament game last season. The Hornets did a good job of collapsing on him in this game.

