Schmidt leads the charge as Lady Titans take care of business over G-Vikes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans won a key NIC-10 battle Friday night defeating Guilford 60-46.



Boylan improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Guilford slips a half game behind the Titans in the conference at 6-2. The Vikings are 12-5 overall.



Maggie Schmidt led Boylan’s fastbreak attack with 24 points. Lilly Esparza scored 18 points. Guilford was led by a 17-point effort from Lindsey Knuth.



