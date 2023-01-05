WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Senior Campbell Schrank scored her 1,000th career point for Winnebago Thursday night. That was only one aspect of a big evening for the Indians. They defeated Boylan 55-50 in a non-conference game pitting a NIC-10 power against a Big Northern power.



Schrank’s milestone point came on a layup with five seconds to play before halftime. She finished the night with 26 points to lead all scorers.



Ella Provi was also in double figures for Winnebago with 11 points. Boylan was led by 18 points from Maggie Schmidt and 15 points from Lilly Esparza.



It was a back-and-forth game. Boylan scored the first eight points. Bago responded with a strong, second quarter to lead 23-21 at halftime.



Boylan controlled the third quarter to lead 40-33 only to watch Winnebago come back strong in the fourth quarter. Winnebago improves its overall record to 11-7. Boylan is now 13-4.



For highlights watch the media player above.



