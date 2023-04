ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Harlem Huskies won a key NIC-10 softball game Tuesday knocking off Guilford at Guilford 8-0.

Junior pitcher Alaina Schwanke led the Huskies by pitching a shutout. She also homered, and she had an RBI single.

Harlem improves to 6-1 in NIC-10 play. Guilford is now 4-3 in the conference.

