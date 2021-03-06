Scott chats with E-Rabs Markarious ‘Biggie’ Luster

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the NIC-10 season comes to a close, it’s almost time to start handing out post-season awards. One man has made his mark in this condensed season and looks to come away with the title of “NIC-10 MVP.”

Markarious ‘Biggie’ Luster is a standout on the East E-Rabs basketball team. He’s helped them to a 9-1 conference record this season going into this weekend and he hopes to cap it off with a conference title.

Sports Director Scott Leber connected with Luster via Zoom to discuss E-Rabs basketball and the NIC-10.

