ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Auburn High School has another new head girls basketball coach, again. Sean Crary has the job.

Crary comes from Governor State University in University Park, Illinois where he was an assistant coach. Governor State is an NAIA program.

Before that Crary was an assistant varsity girls coach and freshman coach at Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, Indiana. Prior to that he coached at the middle school level in Lansing, Illinois.

Crary is originally from Crown Point, Indiana where he played basketball. He also played at St. Xavier University in Chicago. He is 30 years old.

I interviewed Crary Thursday afternoon at Auburn. To view that interview watch the media player above.