Several Stateline Competitive Cheer squads qualify for IHSA State

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Saturday at Belvidere High School, the Bucs hosted an IHSA sectional competitive cheerleading meet. The top five teams from a small, medium, large, and coed division would advance to State.

Locally, in the small school division, the North Boone Vikings and Byron Tigers qualified. No medium-sized schools qualified, and in the large division, Hononegah finished fifth, advancing to State. Belvidere North won the coed division and will also be at State.

For scores and full standings from the Belvidere Sectional click the link: TourneyWire Cheer and Dance