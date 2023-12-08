BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There’s no question now. Belvidere North is a true contender for the NIC-10 boys’ basketball championship this season.



If the Blue Thunders’ 3-1 performance at the season-opening Fred VanVleet Classic wasn’t enough, if their win at Boylan November 29th wasn’t enough, then their win Friday night in overtime against Auburn should be enough to make believers of people.



The Blue Thunder took it 53-51 in OT, and they did it despite missing their leading scorer Adam Brown who sat out with a strained knee.



In this game another Brown, senior Braeden Brown stepped up. He scored 30 points. He nailed six three-point shots including five in the first half to help stoke the Blue Thunder’s confidence.



Junior Lawrence Townsend added ten points, so did senior Robert Koeller. Koeller also did a great job handling the basketball against Auburn’s pressure defense. Belvidere North as a whole did a great job getting back on defense preventing Auburn fastbreak baskets. North’s zone defense in the halfcourt was also successful forcing the Knight’s to settle for perimeter shots much of the game.



Belvidere North’s record is now 7-1, 4-0. It’s the Blue Thunder’s best start in school history. Auburn’s record is now 3-5, 3-1.



The Knights got 22 points from Rakim Chaney, 12 points from Amir Danforth, and 11 points from Terry Horton. For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.