PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the best seasons in South Beloit basketball history came to an end Wednesday evening. The SoBos lost a 1A Sectional Semifinal game to Sterling Newman 57-38 at Pecatonica High School.



Senior Marcus Williams led Newman’s attack by scoring 30 points. Blake Ayotte scored 14 to lead the SoBos who finish with a record of 27-7.



For highlights click on the media player.