Sotelo and Belvidere North get by Auburn in OT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Crystal Sotelo is one of the top basketball talents in the NIC-10 this season. She proved it again Thursday night by scoring 29 points in Belvidere North’s 61-55 overtime win at Auburn.

Belvidere North improves to 13-9, 8-4 on the season. Auburn is 10-10, 8-5. For highlights click on the media player.l

