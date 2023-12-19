LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Pecatonica’s perfect start to the basketball season hit a bump Tuesday evening at the Eastland Holiday Tournament. The Indians suffered their first loss falling to South Beloit 79-71 in a semifinal game.



Pecatonica’s Mason Peterson did his Steph Curry impersonation canning six three-point shots in the first quarter and a total of 13 in the game to finish with 39 points, but the SoBos also got some excellent three-point shooting from freshman Coltan Porter, and 6’8″ junior Ross Robertson got physical in the second half when he erupted for 25 of his 32 points.



Pecatonica is now 8-1. The Indians will return to Eastland High School Thursday night for the third-place game against host Eastland. South Beloit will return Thursday to play in the championship game against Rockford Lutheran. South Beloit’s record is now 10-2.



