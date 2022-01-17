SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–South Beloit got a battle from Stillman Valley for one half before taking control in the second half for a 52-37 win in the Championship game at the South Beloit MLK Tournament.
Stillman Valley led at halftime 24-21.
The SoBos improved to 17-2 with the win. Earlier in the day they defeated Harvard 44-18 to advance to the championship game. Brad Knepper scored 20 points in that game.
For highlights click on the media player.
South Beloit SoBos win their own MLK Tournament
