Stateline high school athletes compete in State Final Track & Field Meet over weekend

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the high school athletics seasons come to a close, numerous Stateline athletes competed in the IHSA State Track & Field meet.

The Rockford East E-Rabs team had a lot of success this season, specifically in their 4×100 relay. On Saturday, the relay ran 15th fastest with a time of 43.48 seconds. That group featured Javius Catlin, Charles Berry, Deterrace Dotson and Marquez Gray.

The NIC-10’s MVP in basketball, East’s Makarious “Biggie” Luster was not a member of the 4×100 relay, but he did run in the 400 meter dash and finished 6th in State with a time of 49.89 seconds.

Guilford’s A’tiq Muhammad qualified for State in the long jump and placed 6th with a distance of 6.76 meters.

For full results from the IHSA Class 3A Track & Field State Meet visit: https://live.athletic.net/meets/10343