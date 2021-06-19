Stateline high school athletes compete in State Final Track & Field Meet over weekend

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the high school athletics seasons come to a close, numerous Stateline athletes competed in the IHSA State Track & Field meet.

The Rockford East E-Rabs team had a lot of success this season, specifically in their 4×100 relay. On Saturday, the relay ran 15th fastest with a time of 43.48 seconds. That group featured Javius Catlin, Charles Berry, Deterrace Dotson and Marquez Gray.

The NIC-10’s MVP in basketball, East’s Makarious “Biggie” Luster was not a member of the 4×100 relay, but he did run in the 400 meter dash and finished 6th in State with a time of 49.89 seconds.

Guilford’s A’tiq Muhammad qualified for State in the long jump and placed 6th with a distance of 6.76 meters.

For full results from the IHSA Class 3A Track & Field State Meet visit: https://live.athletic.net/meets/10343

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories