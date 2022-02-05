Stateline wrestlers take to the mats for Regional championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There were a number of Stateline high schools that competed in Regional Wrestling Meets on Saturday, including the host East E-Rabs. There were multiple regionals of local interest, at East High School, Dixon High School, DeKalb High School, and at East Moline (United) High School.

The Sycamore Spartans took home first as a team at the East Regional. The host E-Rabs finished third. Link to full 2A East Wrestling Regional results: IHSA 2A Regional @ Rockford (East) (trackwrestling.com)

The DeKalb Barbs hosted and won their 3A Regional. For full results: IHSA 3A Regional @ Dekalb (trackwrestling.com)

The Freeport Pretzels came in third as a team at the 2A East Moline Regional. For full results: IHSA 2A Regional @ East Moline (United) (trackwrestling.com)

The Lena-Winslow/Stockton Pantherhawks won the 1A Dixon Regional. Multiple Northwest Upstate Illini Conference as well as Big Northern Conference teams competed. For full results: IHSA 1A Regional @ Dixon (trackwrestling.com)