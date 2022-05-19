BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Stillman Valley Cardinals brought their ‘A’ game to the Byron Class 2A Regional Tournament Thursday evening. They defeated North Boone 12-2.

The Cardinals got to North Boone’s number one pitcher Chandler Alderman for a run in the first inning on an RBI double by Evan Davidson. They struck for four more runs in the top of the third inning, and they never let up.

Davidson was the winning pitcher holding the Vikings’ bats in check.

Stillman Valley advances to play Byron in the regional championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. To see highlights of the semifinal game watch the media player above.