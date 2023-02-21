WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Stillman Valley girls basketball team earned its 28th win of the season Tuesday night. This one coming in the semifinals of the 2A Winnebago Sectional. The Cardinals defeated Marian Central Catholic 59-47.



That sets up an All-Big Northern Conference showdown Thursday night for the Sectional Championship between Stillman and Byron.



For highlights of this game watch the media player above.