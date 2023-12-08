DIXON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first big showdown of the Big Northern Conference girls’ basketball season has gone to Stillman Valley. Friday night the Cardinals won at Dixon over the Duchesses 49-42.



Senior Mya Janssen led Stillman in scoring with 23 points. The Cardinals improve their record to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the BNC. Dixon is now 9-2, 0-1. For highlights watch the media player above.