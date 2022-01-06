Stillman Valley girls romp over Oregon in Big Northern action

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Stillman Valley was too much for Oregon Thursday evening. The Cardinals defeated the Hawks 51-21.



A pair of freshmen were the leading scorers for the Cardinals. Taylor Davidson scored 21 points and Brooke Jordal scored nine.



Stillman Valley improves to 13-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference. For highlights click on the media player.