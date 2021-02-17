Stillman Valley girls win Big Northern showdown with Genoa-Kingston

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stillman Valley girls basketball team boosted it’s record to 5-0 by posting it’s most significant win so far this season Wednesday evening. The Cardinals defeated Genoa-Kingston 40-29.

Genoa-Kingston went into the game with a 5-1 record, 3-1 in the Big Northern Conference. The Cardinals are now 4-0 in conference play.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories