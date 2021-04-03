Stockton defends home turf against Rockford Christian with 44-20 win

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After a week removed from their home loss to Durand-Pecatonica, the Stockton Blackhawks hosted the Rockford Christian Royal Lions.

Rockford Christian is meeting some new faces this season joining the Northern Upstate Illini Conference. After losing 61-28 last week to Freeport Aquin, they faced another solid squad on Saturday.

It was a back and forth game filled with memorable moments and wild highlights, but in the end Stockton came out on top with an easy 44-20 victory over Rockford Christian.