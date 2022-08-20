STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stockton is coming off a 3-6 season last year. They hope to surprise people this season and get back to playing winning football.

These kids who have grown up in Stockton have waited years for their moment to play for this team.

“I’ve been watching this team since I was a small guy. And being on the varsity team, being a captain, and getting to make a playoff run hopefully has been one of my dreams,” said senior captain Jace Phillips.

And the same goes for senior running back Dustin Oppold.

“I remember going to every game as a little kid and thinking they were huge out there and for me to be out here experiencing that feels amazing,” said Oppold.

The playoff tradition in Stockton runs deep, but last year wasn’t the standard of football the Blackhawks know they are capable of.

“No one wants to go 3 and 6. I think today they’ve already said it like three or four times…like ‘hey are you going to pick it up because I don’t want to go 3 and 6 again,'” said Phillips.

They have more positional depth this year in some key spots. They have bigger size and strength in their backfield and their linebacker core will be a huge game changer on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our linebackers, they fill hard and they know how to read the plays and I feel like they are going to be a key role for our team,” said Oppold.

There are quite a few guys returning that have logged a lot of varsity minutes. Jace Phillips and Dustin Oppold are two guys coach Matt Leitzen is looking to for that senior leadership as well as Mike Hass on the lines.

There is no definitive starter at quarterback yet for the Hawks. There’s a lot of talent in junior Carson McPeak and senior Parker Luke.

“Their skillsets are different, but they both fit what we need at certain times. I don’t know that we are going to be a two-quarterback system, but both of those kids are going to see the field this year,” said head coach Matt Leitzen.

Tanner Gile and Wesley Logemann stepped up as sophomores last season and are expected to make even bigger contributions on the field this year.

They have some ground to make up in Stockton and they are more than ready for it.

“We are looking forward to proving people wrong,” said Phillips.