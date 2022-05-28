BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore starting pitcher Ethan Storm was more than the Belvidere North Blue Thunder could handle Sunday in the championship game of the 3A Belvidere Regional.



Storm allowed only one hit, and he struck out nine batters leading Sycamore to a 2-0 win and the regional championship.



That gives Sycamore 26 wins on the season and it advances the Spartans to their own sectional next week. Belvidere North finishes the season with a record of 18-6.