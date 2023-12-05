ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah hasn’t lost a conference game the last two years. The Indians might be the team to beat again in the NIC-10 in girls basketball based on what transpired Tuesday night in Rockton. The Indians defeated Boylan 43-30.



The Indians played some amazing defense limiting the Titans to 30 points. They frequently got in the passing lanes forcing Boylan turnovers. Sophomore Jordan Dimke used her 6’0 length to do a decent job containing Lily Esparza inside, although Esparza, a senior, did score 18 points. She was the only Lady Titans in double figures.



Dimke scored 12 points to lead Hononegah at the offensive end. Senior Olivia Robinson scored 11 points.



Hononegah improves its record to (8-0, 4-0). Boylan is (6-2, 3-1). For highlights watch the media player above.