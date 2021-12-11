Strong outing from Huffine helps Lutheran get blowout win over Yorkville

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders girls basketball team has a great leader on their team in senior guard Mikayla Huffine. She was really good in a 80-29 win over Yorkville.
For highlights tap the media player.
by: David GreenbergPosted: / Updated:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders girls basketball team has a great leader on their team in senior guard Mikayla Huffine. She was really good in a 80-29 win over Yorkville.
For highlights tap the media player.