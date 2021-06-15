Summer league hoops action heats up at Rockford East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s a high school basketball bonanza at Rockford East these next few weeks. 17 teams are competing in as many as 16 games a night on Monday’s and Tuesdays in the East Summer League.



Tuesday night we caught up with a pair of games. One had Boylan running past Jefferson 63-37. The other saw Rockford Lutheran get by Guilford 49-47. It’s a glimpse ahead to next winter seeing these returning players and newcomers in action.



