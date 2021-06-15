ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s a high school basketball bonanza at Rockford East these next few weeks. 17 teams are competing in as many as 16 games a night on Monday’s and Tuesdays in the East Summer League.
Tuesday night we caught up with a pair of games. One had Boylan running past Jefferson 63-37. The other saw Rockford Lutheran get by Guilford 49-47. It’s a glimpse ahead to next winter seeing these returning players and newcomers in action.
For highlights of the two previously mentioned games click on the media player.
Summer league hoops action heats up at Rockford East
