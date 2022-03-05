MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At the IHSA 2A Marengo High School Sectional, a pair of Stateline schools took the floor with a spot in the Super-Sectionals on the line. It was Big Northern Rivals, the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders against the Rockford Christian Royal Lions. Teams that are very familiar with each other having played one another twice already this season.

In the first half, R.C. came out swinging. They held a nine point lead at halftime.

That did not last long. Lutheran’s All-State guard Walter Hill Jr. said head coach Tom Guse had some choice words for the team at halftime.

“At halftime coach was yelling at us in the locker room, so we just had to come out and play like we use to play,” said Hill Jr.

Guse’s words of encouragement seemed to sink in as the Crusaders scored the first nine points of the third quarter to tie the game.

When it was all said and done, Lutheran overcame the deficit and went on to win 56-47 behind 22 points from Hill Jr.

Lutheran junior Blake Broege discussed the momentous win and getting it done against a team they’re very familiar with.

“It’s a great rivalry,” said Broege. “Every time we come out here the energy is something different and we look forward to playing them every time.”

Guse also discussed his team’s resiliency and their ability to get up after being knocked down.

“They really punched us in the first half, and our message was if we’re going to go down we’re going to go down fighting because we just, they were playing harder,” Guse said. “They were getting every 50-50 ball, crushing us in the glass. So that was the message is we don’t have to change how we play X’s and O’s-wise. We’ve got to play with more heart. Boy did they show that in the second half.”

Lutheran advances to the 2A Sterling Super-Sectional on Monday night at 7 pm.

For highlights and postgame coverage click on the media player above.