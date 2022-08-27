DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When Sycamore and DeKalb get together, it’s not just another high school football game. That’s why the neighboring schools play each year at NIU’s Huskie Stadium.



Friday night 8,111 fans turned out to watch the Spartans snap a seven-year losing streak to the Barbs 35-7.

Eli Meier’s passing led the way for the Spartans, and Tyler Curtis got the yardage on the ground. He rushed for 117 years, and he scored two touchdowns.



Sycamore reached the Class 5A semifinals last year in the playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Oak Park Fenwick. It looks like the Spartans are headed for another great season.



