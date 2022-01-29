Sycamore coach Adam Wickness shares his insights into his undefeated Lady Spartans

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The list of local boys and girls basketball teams that are currently undefeated is a short one. It starts with the Sycamore girls team and it ends with the Sycamore girls team.



The Lady Spartans are 23-0 and they’re closing in on the school record of 27 wins in a season.



Head coach Adam Wickness joined us on “Overtime” Friday night to discuss his team. To view this interview click on the media player. (Watch “Overtime” Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).