MAPLE PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two years ago Lombardi Montini ended Sycamore’s season by defeating the Spartans in a sectional championship game. Thursday night the Spartans returned the favor by edging Montini 57-56 to win the 3A Kaneland Sectional.



Junior center Evyn Carrier led Sycamore with 23 points. Sophomore point guard Lexi Carlsen scored 13 points.



Sycamore improves its record to 32-2. The Spartans will play at the Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional next Monday. For highlights click on the media player.