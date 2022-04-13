SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore high school has a new varsity boys head basketball coach. They found him just up the road in Genoa. The job goes to Ethan Franklin.

Franklin has been the head boys basketball coach at Genoa-Kingston High School the past four seasons. Last season his Cogs won 22 games competiting in the Big Northern Conference.

“We are very excited to have Ethan as our next Head Boys’ Basketball Coach,:” said Sycamore Athletic Director Chauncey Carrick in a school release. “Ethan is a very high energy guy that loves the sport of basketball. He has shown that he can run a program at a high level, and we are looknig forward to having Ethan lead our program.

Franklin said in the same release, “I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity to lead the Sycamore Basketball program. I can’t wait to get to work, and continue to build something special in the community I have grown up in.”

Franklin is a graduate of Dekalb High School right next door to Sycamore.