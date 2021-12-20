Sycamore remains undefeated with win over powerhouse Bolingbrook

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Sycamore girls basketball team has been impressive so far in this young season. It was at its best Monday night earning a win at home over perennial Illinois powerhouse Bolingbrook 47-42.

It was a tight game throughout. The Spartans opened up a five-point lead late in the fourth quarter thanks in part to a three-point basket by Ella Shipley. Bolingbrook sliced into that lead, but Shipley and the Spartans hit some clutch free throws to hang on for the win and raise their record to 11-0.

It was a balanced effort for Sycamore. Evyn Carrier scored 14 points. Shipley scored 13. Lexi Carlsen and Faight Teuerbach each scored nine points.

For highlights click on the media player.