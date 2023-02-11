ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Hononegah girls are NIC-10 champions for the third straight season in basketball. For the second straight season they have gone undefeated in the conference by winning all 18 games.



Overall, the Indians have a record of 27-3, and now they get set to compete in the Rockford East Regional starting Monday.



I sat down with head coach Jason Brunke this week to get some more insights into the Lady Indians. Watch the media player above to view that interview.