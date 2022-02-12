ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders have just completed a third-straight undefeated Big Northern Conference season. It ended Thursday night with a 30-point win at Byron.



Overall the Crusaders have won 32 consecutive BNC games going back the past two seasons. Their overall record this season is now 22-6. They’re state ranked in Class 2A, and their excited for what the postseason holds especially after being denied one last season due to the pandemic when they were 16-0 and ranked #1 in the state.



Head coach Tom Guse joined me on “Overtime” Friday night to discuss his Crusaders and the great run they’ve been on. To view that interview click on the media player and watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. It’s also rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.