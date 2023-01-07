PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Pecatonica boys basketball team is off to a 14-1 start this season, coming off a history 27-win season last year. The Indians are also ranked #2 in the state this week in class 1A by the Associated Press.



Over the holidays the Indians played in championship games in two holiday tournaments. They won the Eastland Tournament and finished second at the Forreston Tournament suffering their only loss of the season to Byron.



To learn more about Pecatonica I sat down with head coach Bobby Heisler this week for an interview. To view that watch the media player above.