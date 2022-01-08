ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Winnebago Indians are 19-0, they coming off a championship in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, and they’re ranked #1 in the state in Class 2A.
Learn more about this talented team in this “Overtime” interview with head coach Judy Krause.
Talking Winnebago girls hoops with head coach Judy Krause
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Winnebago Indians are 19-0, they coming off a championship in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, and they’re ranked #1 in the state in Class 2A.