Talking Winnebago girls hoops with head coach Judy Krause

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Winnebago Indians are 19-0, they coming off a championship in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, and they’re ranked #1 in the state in Class 2A.

Learn more about this talented team in this “Overtime” interview with head coach Judy Krause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories