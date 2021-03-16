Taylor Griffin resigns from her post as girls basketball coach at auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the third time in three years Auburn High School is searching for a new head varsity girls basketball coach. On Monday previous head coach Taylor Griffin resigned from her coaching duties and from her role as a parent and a community liaison at Auburn.

Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton tells me that the players at Auburn have been informed of Griffin’s decision and that the news was disappointing to them. He also said he couldn’t give any further details as to why Griffin resigned because it’s a personnel matter.

I reached out to Griffin Monday night, but she has not contacted me back.

Griffin was named Auburn’s head coach in May after previous head coach Jason McClelland resigned. Griffin was McClelland’s top assistant in 2019-20 when Auburn won a school record 26 games and the school’s first NIC-10 championship in girls basketball.

This past season Griffin led Auburn to an 8-4 mark in conference play and a third place finish in the conference with a victory over Guilford last Friday in the third place game 55-45.

Griffin had also worked previously in District 205 as an assistant basketball coach at Rockford East for two seasons.

The coach who replaces Griffin will inherit a team that should contend for the NIC-10 championship next season with the expected return of senior four-year varsity players Brooklyn Gray and Zhakyla Evans.