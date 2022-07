MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a good day for the Harlem track and field program. Three of their seniors signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Emma Rich will be attending the University of Wisconsin Whitewater to throw and run.

Hannah Bilodeau is also going to UW Whitewater to throw and run.

Then Riley Lundren also put pen to paper to continue throwing at St. Xavier University in Chicago, Ill.

Congratulations to all three Huskies.