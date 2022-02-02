Titans’ trio sign letters of intent

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three Boylan athletes were front and center Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day.



Football player Mathew Logan signed with Valparaiso University, an FCS Division One program the competes in the Pioneer Conference. Logan shined at tackle on both offense and defense for Boylan. The plan for now is for him to play on the offensive side of the ball at Valpo.



“This is my dream, I always thought about this as a kid, in front of my friends and everything, in front of my school, and it feels good to finally be here and it makes me feel proud of myself,” said Logan.



Soccer player Kaylen Abrahamsen signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Another soccer player Isabelle Spera sign with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Spera was also the field goal and extra point kicker for Boylan’s football team last fall.