ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls tournament basketball scores for Rockford area teams for Wednesday evening from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.



Girls 1A Forreston Sectional

Stockton 43 Pecatonica 31

Galena 37 Aquin 26



Girls 2A Johnsburg Sectional

Byron 57 Johnsburg 24

Winnebago 56 Aurora CC 20



Boys 4A Jefferson Regional

Auburn 69 Harlem 52

Hononegah 58 Guilford 47



Boys 4A Algonquin Jacobs Regional

Rockford East 62 Jacobs 40

Huntley 57 McHenry 28



Boys 4A Hampshire Regional

DeKalb 52 Hampshire 37

St. Charles North 72 South Elgin 57



Boys 3A Boylan Regional

Boylan 72 Belvidere 37

Freeport 59 Belvidere North 50 (Andre 32 points for North)



Boys 3A Sycamore Regional

Burlington Central 47 Cary-Grove 39

Kaneland 49 Sycamore 45



Boys 3A Rochelle Regional

Sterling 50 LaSalle-Peru 43

Rochelle 81 Dixon 68



Boys 2A Oregon Regional

Eureka 45 Byron 42

Stillman Valley 59 Winnebago 46 (Davidson 22 points)



Boys 2A Woodstock Marian Regional

Rockford Lutheran 85 Marian 64

Marengo 51 Elgin St. Edward 43



Boys 2A Aurora Christian Regional

Rockford Christian 65 Genoa-Kingston 49

Wheaton Academy 65 Aurora Christian 53



Boys 1A Alden-Hebron Regional

South Beloit 60 Dakota 32

Big Rock 59 Durand 44



Boys 1A Indian Creek Regional

Somonauk 62 Indian Creek 44

Pecatonica 64 Earlville 41



Boys 1A Scales Mound Regional

Scales Mound 50 Lena-Winslow 32

East Dubuque 43 Galena 42



Boys 1A Eastland Regional

Aquin 59 Fulton 56 OT

Newman 58 Eastland 57 OT