ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls tournament basketball scores for Rockford area teams for Wednesday evening from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.
Girls 1A Forreston Sectional
Stockton 43 Pecatonica 31
Galena 37 Aquin 26
Girls 2A Johnsburg Sectional
Byron 57 Johnsburg 24
Winnebago 56 Aurora CC 20
Boys 4A Jefferson Regional
Auburn 69 Harlem 52
Hononegah 58 Guilford 47
Boys 4A Algonquin Jacobs Regional
Rockford East 62 Jacobs 40
Huntley 57 McHenry 28
Boys 4A Hampshire Regional
DeKalb 52 Hampshire 37
St. Charles North 72 South Elgin 57
Boys 3A Boylan Regional
Boylan 72 Belvidere 37
Freeport 59 Belvidere North 50 (Andre 32 points for North)
Boys 3A Sycamore Regional
Burlington Central 47 Cary-Grove 39
Kaneland 49 Sycamore 45
Boys 3A Rochelle Regional
Sterling 50 LaSalle-Peru 43
Rochelle 81 Dixon 68
Boys 2A Oregon Regional
Eureka 45 Byron 42
Stillman Valley 59 Winnebago 46 (Davidson 22 points)
Boys 2A Woodstock Marian Regional
Rockford Lutheran 85 Marian 64
Marengo 51 Elgin St. Edward 43
Boys 2A Aurora Christian Regional
Rockford Christian 65 Genoa-Kingston 49
Wheaton Academy 65 Aurora Christian 53
Boys 1A Alden-Hebron Regional
South Beloit 60 Dakota 32
Big Rock 59 Durand 44
Boys 1A Indian Creek Regional
Somonauk 62 Indian Creek 44
Pecatonica 64 Earlville 41
Boys 1A Scales Mound Regional
Scales Mound 50 Lena-Winslow 32
East Dubuque 43 Galena 42
Boys 1A Eastland Regional
Aquin 59 Fulton 56 OT
Newman 58 Eastland 57 OT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls tournament basketball scores for Rockford area teams for Wednesday evening from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.