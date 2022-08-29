ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It appears, at least for now, that arguably the top two high school basketball players in Rockford won’t be playing ball in our city this winter.

I’ve learned that Auburn junior big-man Mike Jones is not enrolled at Auburn, which starts school this week. Boylan junior point guard Tristan Ford is not enrolled at Boylan. Boylan started classes two weeks ago. Both young men have been exploring transferring to a Chicago Catholic League School believed to be Chicago Leo.



Leo traditionally excels in boys’ basketball. I am told Leo recently added to its coaching staff the coach of the Chicago AAU team Team Rose. That’s the AAU team that Jones and Ford played for this summer.



I sent an email to IHSA executive director Craig Anderson asking if he is aware of any attempt by the two young men to transfer to Leo or to another Chicago School. He responded that he is not. However, at this stage of the process it’s not necessary for a high school that’s receiving a transfer student-athlete to contact the IHSA to seek an eligibility ruling on a transfer student-athlete.



This past Sunday, both Jones and Ford participated in a showcase event in Winnebago. I approached both young men after it ended to see what they could tell me about their situation. Both declined to discuss the matter. Jones and Ford were first team All-NIC-10 players last year as sophomores. In the early part of this summer in addition to playing for their AAU team, Jones played for Auburn in summer league action and Ford suited up for Boylan in summer league action.



So, will they end up at Leo? Will they end up at another Chicago school? No one seems to know for certain right now. Again, what we do know is Jones is not enrolled at Auburn and Ford is not enrolled at Boylan.