WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The 10-0 Rockford Lutheran Crusaders have steamrolled their competition since the minute the IHSA gave the green-light and allowed teams to return to play. On Friday night they traveled to face a battle-tested Winnebago team.

As they do, the Crusaders took care of business against the Indians defeating them 83-68, to improve their overall record to 11-0. Sophomore Walter Hill Jr. finished with 14 points for Rockford Christian.