Undefeated Lady Pretzels lose late-heartbreaker against Burlington Central in Sectional Final

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a game that featured two top teams in the state in Class 2A Girls Soccer, the 15-0 Freeport Lady Pretzels met Burlington Central on the pitch for a chance to take home a Sectional Championship.

The game remained scoreless until there was just about 3:34 on the clock. Freeport’s keeper Naomi Jackson, who is headed to the Fighting Illini next season, made a rare mistake kicking it off Burlington’s defender Ava Elders. After corralling the loose ball, Elders sent a shot high over all the defenders and in to give Burlington a late 1-0 lead.

Freeport had their chances in the closing minutes, but were unable to find the back of the net, falling in the Sectional Championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories