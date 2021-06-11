Undefeated Lady Pretzels lose late-heartbreaker against Burlington Central in Sectional Final

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a game that featured two top teams in the state in Class 2A Girls Soccer, the 15-0 Freeport Lady Pretzels met Burlington Central on the pitch for a chance to take home a Sectional Championship.

The game remained scoreless until there was just about 3:34 on the clock. Freeport’s keeper Naomi Jackson, who is headed to the Fighting Illini next season, made a rare mistake kicking it off Burlington’s defender Ava Elders. After corralling the loose ball, Elders sent a shot high over all the defenders and in to give Burlington a late 1-0 lead.

Freeport had their chances in the closing minutes, but were unable to find the back of the net, falling in the Sectional Championship.