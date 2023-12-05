ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a whole lot of purple and a lot of love in the gymnasium at Rockford Lutheran Tuesday night. Most of it centered around Crusaders’ senior Vontez Dent. Dent scored his 1,000th career point, and the Crusaders defeated Winnebago 64-40.



The game was stopped in the first half when Dent reached the milestone after getting a layin under the basket. He was given the game ball. He then walked to the stands, spotted his mother Lisa and presented the ball to her.



Lutheran evens its record at 3-3. Winnebago is winless through three games.



For highlights, watch the media player above.