ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders got a big 34-point effort from 6-4 senior Vontez Dent Monday night, but that wasn’t enough. The Crusaders lost their season opener at the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational to St. Charles North 80-75.



Sophomore Zach Vanblaricom knocked down five 3-point shots to finish with 15 points for Lutheran. Marquis Haynes added 13 points. For highlights watch the media player above.