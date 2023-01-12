WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A minor foot injury kept Rockford Lutheran All-State guard Walt Hill Jr. on the bench, and the Crusaders lost at Winnebago Thursday night 42-41.



Hill certainly would have made a difference in this game, but you have to give Winnebago a lot of credit. The Indians showed great energy battling back from a nine-point halftime deficit.



Bago won its fifth straight game to improve to 10-6 overall. Lutheran’s overall record is now 12-7.



This game was designated as the non-conference game between these two Big Northern Conference rivals. Their conference game will be the rematch when they meet again February 10 at Lutheran.



